YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 case rate has dropped - but more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the city's rate has dropped by 16, taking it to 960.1 cases per 100,000 population. The data shows that a further 246 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 61,780.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by nine, taking it to 923.9 cases per 100,000 population. A further 679 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 176,635.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 10, taking it to 915.8 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 421 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 100,197.
