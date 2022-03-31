A GROUP of runners, who took on a 48-hour seafront challenge in North Yorkshire to support a hospice, raised more than £2,600.
Run Scarborough, a community running group, held the fundraiser in the town from 2pm on Friday March 4 through the day and night until 2pm on Sunday March 6.
Participants ran in pairs from the Spa, along the seafront and Marine Drive towards the Sea Life Centre, for 30 minutes, then turned around and run back, handing over to the next pair when they arrived at the Spa.
Overall, the group managed to raise £2,630 to support patient care at the hospice in Scarborough.
Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager, said: “On behalf of Saint Catherine’s, I wish to thank all those runners who ran day and night, rain and shine – and at times into a fierce headwind – to raise these much-needed funds for the hospice.
"You are all superstars and this donation will make a real difference. Thank you."
Last year the group did a 36-hour run for Saint Catherine’s and raised £2,000, which spurred them on to come back with an even bigger event for 2022.
The group recently won the Run Together Group of the Year award from England Athletics.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.