A PRIMARY school minibus has been stolen from the school car park overnight.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a Ford Transit minibus was stolen from a school in Lythe, near Whitby.
The force say the bus was stolen from the car park of Lythe Primary School between the evening of Tuesday, March 29 and the morning of Wednesday, March 30.
The bus has the name 'Lythe CEVC Primary School' on the side of it.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the minibus to get in touch as soon as possible, and to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and location of the minibus.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Hanbury 417.
You can also email anya.hanbury@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220053608.
