A POPULAR 10K race is back after a two-year absence.

Having been unable to take place for the last two years due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Helmsley 10k Multi Terrain Challenge is back and organisers are encouraging people to sign up ahead of the Easter Sunday event.

The event will see runners taking a picturesque route on roads, hills, forestry tracks, footpaths and across fields.

Organised by the Helmsley Sports Club, the race begins at 10am on Sunday, April 17 at the sports ground on Helmsley’s Baxtons Lane.

Up to 500 keen and amateur running enthusiasts will head out of the sports club before heading off towards Riccal Dale.

Lizzie Rohan, one of the organisers, said: “We’ve really missed this race the last two years, it’s been a focal point of the Easter weekend since 2009.

“It’s definitely a great way to earn a few chocolate eggs and hot cross buns. In the beautiful countryside around Helmsley, with the evidence of Spring all around, you’d be hard pressed to find a nicer running route, and the mixed terrain keeps things interesting.

“We look forward to welcoming both familiar and new faces on April 17.

“All the money raised goes towards the wonderful events organised by the club in Helmsley along with maintaining the facilities used by Duncombe Park Cricket Club, Helmsley Bowls Club, Helmsley Tennis Club, and teams like the Duncombe Park Football club, who have just made it through to the finals of the FA York Junior League.”

Online entries are open until April 11 and cost £15 for UKA affiliated members and £17 for unaffiliated. Those wishing to register on the day are welcomed and registration will cost £20.

In 2019, the last time the event took place, 358 runners finished, in a spread of times from 34:42 for fastest runner Tom Charlton of Tyne Bridge Harriers, to 1:25:33.

The event offers a novel way to burn off any Easter Eggs – even rewarding entrants with one at the finishing line, along with a commemorative mug.

Runners must be at least 15 years old, but there are children’s races on the sports field for youngsters aged 3 to 14. Entry for the children’s races are on the day with registration pre-10am, and will cost £3.

The address for the race is: Sports ground, Baxtons Lane, Helmsley, YO62 5HT.

Unfortunately, the nature of this course makes it unsuitable for wheelchair athletes. Please note, dogs are not allowed on the playing field or on the course.

Follow Helmsley Sports Club on Facebook or Twitter (@SportsHelmsley) for further details.

Online entries can be made here.