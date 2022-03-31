A visitor’s antics on the beach during a trip to the seaside has led to him being banned from driving on the roads for three years.
Daniel Morris, 27, had drunk alcohol before he got onto a miniature quad bike and started driving it on Scarborough’s South Bay Beach during the summer holidays last year, the town’s magistrates heard.
Because the bike was mechanically propelled the law says it is a motor vehicle and because the beach is a public beach, Morris had to observe the road traffic laws when he took his drive.
Daniel Morris, of Welton House, Netherfield, Middlesbrough, pleaded guilty to driving on a public place when the level of alcohol in his breath was 52 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgram of alcohol.
He also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and driving without a driving licence on August 22 last year.
Magistrates fined him £120 and ordered him to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. They banned him from driving for three years, the minimum disqualification for someone who has committed a second drink driving offence within 10 years.
