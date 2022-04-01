EMPLOYERS who have previously been unable to join a city centre business support organisation now have the opportunity to sign up.

The York BID (Business Improvement District) has introduced a voluntary membership scheme to welcome operators who would not automatically be part of it.

The BID is funded by businesses occupying commercial premises with a rateable value of over £17,500 in the city centre, who pay one per cent of their rateable value each year to the BID.

The new scheme offers businesses with a lower rateable value, who are based within the BID area, the opportunity to opt in.

Six businesses have so far volunteered to join including City Cruises York, Preston & Baker Estate Agents, the Village Gallery, Howl, Spark York and Eboracum Security.

Applications from businesses outside the BID area will be considered on a case-by-case basis, based on programme viability and proximity.

Voluntary members agree to pay an annual levy charged at one per cent of the rateable value of their commercial premises - the same as the 912 businesses for whom the levy is mandatory under the legal framework.

Membership grants them access to services such as Street Rangers, rapid response cleaning, York Gift Card scheme and York Restaurant Week.

The BID also delivers general enhancements for the city such as winter lights, empty unit window dressing, signage, floral displays and additional seasonal seating.

Chris Bush, from the BID, said: "We’re thrilled to see businesses valuing the work of the BID and opting to become part of our community. We greatly value their support and encouragement.

"Our ultimate aims are to deliver tangible improvements for York city centre that will allow businesses to thrive as well as deliver return on investment for each business who contributes to the annual levy."

Chris Pegg, from City Cruises York, said: “We’re voluntary levy payers as we fully recognise how valuable the York BID is to the city – they’re an incredible asset.

"The Street Rangers make the city a safer and more welcoming place, the BID’s support cleaning the riverside walkways after periods of flooding is invaluable, and their events and activation that drive footfall into the city is so beneficial.

"Together we’re better, and we’re delighted the BID continues to make a real difference.”

Any businesses who would like to apply or find out more information should contact the BID team via the details on their website theyorkbid.com.