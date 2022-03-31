MORE snow and ice are on the way for York tonight, making roads and pavements treacherous.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice in York, between 9pm this evening and 10am tomorrow.
It says snow and hail showers could lead to icy surfaces, with possible travel disruption, and there could be some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
BBC Weather, in association with MeteoGroup, says rain and sleet showers in York this afternoon will turn to snow by midnight, and there will be light snow showers through the early hours until about 7am tomorrow, when they will start to turn to sleet.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, with temperatures reaching 7C, and Saturday will reach 8C amid lots of sunshine, with 11C on Sunday as winds turn westerly.
These Press Camera Club pictures show the snowy scenes in York, Thirsk and Goole this morning.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.