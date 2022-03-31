THE government has confirmed that North Yorkshire will become an Education Investment Area, giving it 'priority' for new projects.
The move, revealed in a Schools White Paper, has been welcomed by Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake.
The MP said: "This means North Yorkshire will be prioritised as the location for new specialist sixth-form free schools, will get more intensive investment beyond the support offered to all Education Investment Areas.
"This will include a share of around £40 million of additional funding over the next three years for bespoke interventions to address local needs. Thirsk and Malton pupils will also benefit from support for improving digital connectivity in schools, following the Education Secretary's recent announcement of an extra £150m for better school Wi-Fi. In addition, the EIA announcement includes the launch of a leadership development programme for aspiring academy trust leaders.
"Priority Education Investment Areas will also receive priority access to other DfE programmes, including investment in trust growth and applications for new free schools, where needed."
He added: "Levelling up the North has always been one of my biggest priorities as an MP and I have lobbied ministers previously for this. I will work with the Government and local authorities where needed to help deliver this funding.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.