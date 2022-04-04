TWO petrol heads from York are set to join a 'Wacky Racers' type fundraiser race this summer - driving across three different countries in a decorated car worth less than £500.

A pair of driving enthusiasts from York are again joining the real life Wacky Racers from across the UK on this summer's 'Monte Carlo or Bust: Black Forest Gateau' rally - and they are encouraging like-minded thrill seekers to join them at the start line.

Jane Lewis and Chris Pike will be burning rubber in a car worth less than £500 for over 1000 miles to Monte Carlo, passing through France, Switzerland and Italy on the Top Gear-style challenge.

The world famous rally challenges car enthusiasts to source a banger car for less than £500, decorate it and take part in a variety of hilarious challenges along the way competing for points and prizes.

Jane said: “We first took part in the event in 2019, racing our beautiful banger all the way to Monte Carlo - and she didn't miss a beat. We're back this year and laying down the challenge to the good people of York to join us on another amazing adventure.

"This is a brilliant opportunity to get your team into gear and experience some of the greatest roads in Europe in some of worst cars from the UK."

Teams taking part in the event are encouraged to raise money for a local charity of their choice and can share their progress with supporters back home via live GPS tracking.

Inspired by the classic Paramount Wacky Racers film, the three-day crusade will see over 100 of the finest British bangers celebrate the end of travel restrictions related to the pandemic by visiting some of Europe's most exciting locations and experience spectacular roads with backdrops of sun, sea, sand and snow.

But, the event is not a normal kind of rally, as it has no set routes, speed, or clocks to race against.

Participants in the the last event three years ago in 2019 raised more than £150,000 for a range of UK charities. That year, the event passed through Keswick, Stirling, Fort William before reaching Inverness.

Since 2013, when the events began, over 2500 cars and 5000 participants have taken part in the banger rally adventures, raising more than £1 million for their chosen charities.

The Monte Carlo or Bust Rally will get underway on June 2 - and drivers will be on the road for three days before reaching Monte Carlo on June 5.

The last few places are still available to drivers based in York. More information and details on how to sign up for the event can be found on the website at: www.bustrallies.com