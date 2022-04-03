A LONG-running and profitable launderette in York is being sold.

The Washing Well Laundry Service is on the market to facilitate retirement plans, with offers invited.

The business, currently open seven days a week, boasts a range of commercial and domestic customers, from hotels and guest houses to spas restaurants, and hair salons.

Marketing agents, Knightsbridge Business Sales Limited in Bolton, say the business in Boroughbridge Road achieves a turnover of about £350,000 during normal trading years.

This fell during the Covid-19 pandemic to more than £240,000, rising to £265,000 as business picked back up in 2021.

The business which has a diverse client base is including all assets in the sale which includes two vehicles and the commercial laundry equipment.

It operates from two leasehold premises in York, and has a 'highly proficient and experienced workforce in place', says Knightsbridge.

It currently offers to collect, clean, dry, iron, package and deliver within 24 hours if requested, and has parking available for customers who prefer to drop off their laundry.

During the pandemic, the Washing Well offered a free collection and delivery for domestic customers who were self isolating or found it difficult to get out.

Price is available on request.