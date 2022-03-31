TWO people were taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash on the A1(M).
The crash happened near Aindery Quernhow, at around 3.05pm yesterday (March 30).
The motorists involved described how a sudden “torrential downpour of snow and sleet” led to the collision.
The drivers of the white BMW One Series, black BMW Three Series and blue Suzuki Vitara said the sudden change in conditions led to a loss of control.
A woman and a man from the Suzuki were taken to hospital as a precaution after suffering seatbelt and airbag-related chest injuries.
All three vehicles had to be recovered which meant the full closure of one lane while the emergency services and highways worked at the scene.
The south-bound carriageway fully reopened just after 5pm.
North Yorkshire Police are asking witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage to email jack.dodsworth@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jack Dodsworth.
Please quote reference number 12220054004.
