FORTY years ago, we were at war in the Falklands.

The conflict was triggered after Argentine forces landed on the Falkland Islands on April 2, 1982, some 8,000 miles away in the South Atlantic.

The war raged for ten weeks, ending with an Argentine surrender on June 14 and the return of the islands to British control. Some 649 Argentinians, 255 Britons, and three Falkland Islanders all died during the hostilities.

We have visited our archives to bring you the front pages of The Press during the conflict - which documents how the events unfolded over those ten weeks.

Our edition from April 2 tells how Britain is expecting the Argentinian forces to invade. The following day, Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher orders the Royal Navy task force to sail for the Falklands, with Prince Andrew onboard. In a second story, it is reported that pressure is on Defence Secretary John Knott and Foreign Secretary Lord Carrington to quit following the invasion.

By Monday, April 5, "CARRINGTON QUITS" is the headline in capital letters. In his resignation letter he says the invasion "has been a humiliating affront to this country". Mrs Thatcher refused to accept the resignation of John Knott.

On April 6, we report how share prices nosedive as the crisis deepens.

By May 18, Margaret Thatcher is reported as saying military action cannot be held up and how she refused a face-to-face meeting with the Argentines. Meanwhile, peace talks are on going in New York.

Ten days later, our lead story is about the Pope making a plea for peace during his visit to Britain.

On June 2, several stories on our front page describe how the conflict is progressing. One tells of how the Argentines dropped two napalm bombs at Goose Green on the islands. Another details how the US is offering new missiles to British forces fighting in the South Atlantic. And an eye-witness report by journalist Robert McGowan tells how British Paratroopers are in sight of Falklands' capital, Port Stanley.

On June 14, we report how York man John Fowler living in the Falklands with his family is among the civilian casualties. And we tell how a Selby man Colin Vickers who had been serving as a helicopter navigator lost his life.

The following day, June 15, the headline reads: "BRITAIN RULES THE FALKLANDS" - following the Argentine surrender. The war is over.

* An exhibition looking back at the conflict - Falklands Air War - is now open at the Yorkshire Air Museum in Elvington and running until summer.