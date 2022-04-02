A butchers and bakery which turns over almost £400,000 is for sale - with offers invited.
The business, in the Clifton area of York, provides locally-sourced goods and freshly-made products, including meat, produce, pies, pastries and hot and cold sandwiches.
The unnamed business is being marketed by Knightsbridge Business Sales Limited, Bolton.
The agent says it enjoys a loyal customer base and has strong relationships with several farmers, neighbouring businesses and hospitality venues.
The sale includes several assets, and offers an opportunity to extend the operating hours and product line.
The business is being offered for sale, as the owner is moving on to unrelated ventures.
