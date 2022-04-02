With variations in Iranian, Turkish, Armenian, Arab cuisine and many more, kebabs are a takeaway favourite.

You can order anything from a chicken, lamb and doner meat to spicy Joojeh or shish kebabs.

Meanwhile the doner kebab, flavourful meat cooked on a rotisserie with salad and sauce, is one of the world's most loved dishes.

But if you wanted to discover the best place for kebabs in or near York, where would you go?

Luckily, Tripadvisor has a list of all the top takeaways and restaurants for doner, chicken, lamb and other style kebabs in and around York.

All of these food venues offer takeaway service.

Best York takeaways and restaurants for kebabs

Middle Feast

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5

Location: 13 Lendal, York, YO1 8AQ

It will be no surprise to York kebab fans that Middle Feast ranks in first place.

With happy customers mentioning the chicken shawarma and halloumi kebabs, fans describe this venue as "kebab heaven".

One reviewer said: "Middle Feast is the most incredible spot for food in York! The food is fresh, tasty and fantastic value and the staff are just amazing."

The interior at Zills - Tapas & Mezze. Photo via Tripadvisor.

Zills - Tapas & Mezze

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

Location: 19 Gillygate, York, YO31 7EA

The menu at Zills features anything from goat's cheese and honey and lamb kebabs to cajun chicken and mixed grill options.

Specialising in Mediterranean, Turkish, Greek and Spanish cuisine, customers recommend eating in at Zills.

One reviewer said: "Every single dish was beautiful and everyone got to taste a bit of everything. The goats cheese and honey and lamb kebabs were a personal favourite but there wasn’t a single dish that wasn’t fab.

"Everything tasted so fresh and so flavourful so hats off to the chefs!! The wine was great and overall speed of service faultless."

Food from Kapadokya 50. Photo via Tripadvisor.

Kapadokya 50

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

Location: 24 George Hudson Street, York, YO1 6LP

Kapadokya 50 is not just for the meat-eaters (though many adore the lamb kebab), it has left many vegetarians utterly impressed.

One reviewer awarded the compliment that Kapadokya 50 served the "best veggie kebab [they had] ever had".

Another customer said: "Had the lamb kofta kebabs cooked on a charcoal grill, very tasty."

29 States The Indian Kitchen

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

Location: 12-13 Tower Street opposite Clifford's Tower, York, YO1 9SA

Reviewers go wild for the Kakori seekh Kebab and Lamb seekh kebabs at 29 States The Indian Kitchen.

Drawing from Indian flavours and cuisine, this restaurant has a lot of return customers.

One reviewer said: "An absolute hidden gem and we will be back again soon."

Discussing the seekh kebabs, another customer said: "Lovely tender lamb, always very tasty and nice spices, the best I have had in York."

Bengal Brasserie

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

Location: 21 Goodramgate, York, YO1 7LW

From "sizzling" seekh kebabs to shish kebabs, there are lots of positive reviews for Bengal Brasserie.

Offering Bangladeshi dishes, the kebabs from Bengal Brasserie leave many people feeling full and happy.

Describing their experience, one customer said: "Kebab served sizzling in the pan, delicious."