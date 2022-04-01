FANCY a frozen corn lolly, dipped in chocolate and coated in sprinkles? The corn-mad creators of York Maze hope their new CORNetto '99 will become the latest healthy food craze when they launch this summer.

The York attraction has made its name as one of the biggest corn mazes in the world, with its 15 acres of maize to navigate, and more than 20 other activities themed around the juicy cobs.

It can now add a new range of frozen corn lollies to the mix.

There are two varieties to tantalise the tastebuds: the Cobbly Bobbly with chocolate sauce and sprinkles, and the CORNetto ’99 which includes a topping of popcorn and a flake.

The Elvington-based venue which is known for pulling quirky stunts also has crazy golf, with clubs shaped like corn cobs, and the world’s only corn-themed inflatable obstacle course The COBstacle Course.

Farmer and maze master Tom Pearcy said: “I planted a crop of super sweet corn last year which has been harvested and frozen ready to create our new range of frozen lollies.

"Our visitors love eating corn on the cob from our barbecue but we wanted to offer something sweet as well.

"Inspired by a popular sweet desert from the Philippines ‘Mais con heilo’, literally translated as corn with ice, we hit on the idea of a frozen corn on the cob lolly.

"It is the healthy alternative to frozen lollies, and the only one to count as one of your five a day fruit and veg."

Visitors will be able to try the new corn ice lollies when York Maze opens for summer on July 16.

It has been launched today, on April 1, to whet visitors' appetites.