A ROAD is closed after a man in his 70s was hit by a minibus earlier today (March 31) - causing a head injury.
The A59 is currently closed between Bogs Lane in Harrogate and Long Walk in Knaresborough while police investigate a serious collision involving a pedestrian and a minibus.
The incident occurred near Forest Lane Head at around 9.30am today.
The pedestrian, a man aged in his 70s, suffered a serious head injury and has been taken to hospital by ambulance. He was conscious and breathing following the incident.
Diversions have been put in place while collision investigators examine the scene.
Witnesses or motorists with dash-cam footage are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.
Quote reference number NYP-31032022-0111 when passing on information.
