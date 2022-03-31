RYEDALE District Council has boosted the amount of funding available to citizens in need of energy efficiency grants or funding.

As the rise in energy prices is causing many citizens concern, along with a rise in the cost of parts and labour, Ryedale District Council has increased the amount of funding available to each household in a bid to help.

The council says £175,000 is in the funding pot in total for 2022/2023 which is available until March 2023.

There are three energy efficiency grants or funding available to help eligible citizens.

Property Improvement Loan – certain residents may be able to access a low-cost loan to support the cost of installing energy saving measures. Loans are available up to £15k. This scheme helps pay for new boilers, insulation measures, roof work, or security and can be used for new kitchens, bathrooms or windows/doors. It can also be used in conjunction with other energy saving grants.

Ryedale Energy Savers Scheme – this is available for households with an income of £30k or less. This is designed to help Ryedale citizens keep warm for less and reduce their fuel bills. Homeowners and private renting tenants can access grants, loans and support for heating upgrades and home insulation improvements. This includes cavity wall insulation, external wall insulation, loft insulation, gas boiler replacement, LPG boiler replacement or electric storage heaters. The scheme is delivered by Yorkshire Energy Solutions – YES.

Landlord Improvement Loan and Grant – grants and loans of up to £20k are now available for landlords to help pay for renovation, repairs or improvements to an empty property (or House in Multiple Occupation) so that the property can be brought up to a good standard and rented out.

Phillip Spurr, Programme Director for Place and Resources at Ryedale District Council said: “We can help people living in fuel poverty and who are on a low income get the funding they’re entitled to. We want our citizens to live in high quality, safe and sustainable homes and this support will help us achieve that. We appreciate that citizens and landlords may be concerned about the rising costs of fuel and we encourage those who think they are eligible to apply.”

Full details of the schemes can be found at www.ryedale.gov.uk/information/housing/grants/.