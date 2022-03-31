FIVE more deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded at hospitals in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths at the trust is now 868.
There have been a further 19 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 124 Covid deaths have been recorded, taking the total for the pandemic at hospitals across the country to 111,661.
The dates of death range from February 14 - March 30.
The families of those who have sadly died have been informed.
