RYEDALE District Council has been recognised for its work on fuel poverty.

The council is one of four authorities to be shortlisted in the Regional Council or Local Authority Body of the Year categories of the Yorkshire and Humberside Energy Efficiency Awards.

The authority says it has been working to improve energy efficiency in the homes of its citizens since the 1990s and has continuously developed its work in this area and has provided various innovative schemes to tackle fuel poverty.

It has a ‘whole house approach,’ which means residents are supported through every stage from the installation of gas central heating to advice on the best tariff options.

The district’s rural setting brings specific challenges such as people experiencing fuel poverty due to being off the main gas network and relying on expensive fuel sources to keep warm.

Skyrocketing energy bills also mean people choosing between heating and eating.

The council says most of those supported through its schemes had significant health conditions, made worse by living in cold homes.

The council currently offers a number of schemes to eligible citizens including the North Yorkshire Warm Homes Scheme, Ryedale Energy Saver Scheme and Green Homes Grant Scheme.

Landlords can also apply for the Landlord Improvement Loan or Grant to improve energy efficiency.

More information about all of these schemes can be read on the council’s website.

Phillip Spurr, Programme Director for Place and Resources, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for Ryedale District Council and I am proud of all the officers involved.

“We are dedicated to reducing fuel poverty and improving the health of our residents through various innovative schemes and it’s great to see that recognised in being shortlisted for these awards.

“Our work in this area carries on. Council officers have worked tirelessly for nearly three decades and we will continue to do so to ensure we deliver on the aims set out in our Climate Change Action Plan.”

The winner of the awards will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Clarion Cedar Court Hotel in Huddersfield on Thursday 7 April.