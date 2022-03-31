SCORES of workers at a York printing business have been made redundant after it went into administration.

Phil Pierce and Philip Watkins, of specialist business advisory firm FRP, have been appointed as administrators for York Mailing, based at Elvington.

FRP said this afternoon that the move came after a 'significant period of challenging trading, that had been exacerbated by the impact of the pandemic and rising input prices.'

YM Chantry Ltd of Wakefield and Pindar of Scarborough, who like York Mailing were owned by YM Group, have also gone into administration, following unsuccessful efforts to secure a buyer.

"Without the prospect of investment or a sale, the companies have ceased to operate and the majority of 512 staff have been made redundant," said a spokesperson for FRP.

"A small number of staff have been retained to assist the Joint Administrators in their duties."

They said the Joint Administrators would now make asset disposals, while supporting impacted staff in making claims to the Redundancy Payments Services.

Mr Pierce said: “This has been an incredibly challenging period for the printing sector and York Mailing, YM Chantry and Pindar are no longer able to continue trading.

"Regrettably, the insolvency has led to redundancies at what we know will be an extremely difficult time. We will work with staff to access redundancy support.”

Darren Rushworth, of Unite, said he had spoken to the administrators and had been told that the majority of about 100 workers at York Mailing would be made redundant this morning.

Earlier, a worker at York Mailing told The Press that staff had received pay slips last night but then discovered that no money had gone into their bank accounts.

He said staff had planned to picket the business this evening in response.

YM Group filed notice of intent at the High Court last Friday to appoint administrators for three businesses but it was reported by trade publication Printweek that it was still seeking to find buyers for them.

Nick Germani, co-owner of Showcase Pallets of Birstall, who blockaded the York site with a lorry and then a van on Tuesday and yesterday and returned to do the same today, told The Press that FRP Recovery had arrived on the site this morning and told him to remove the vehicle in two hours 'or they will,' adding:"We have lost everything."

Mr Germani said on Tuesday that he had delivered 8,080 pallets to the firm in recent months, and was owed about £67,000 for them.

He said he feared his business would be left as a creditor and wouldn't get his money back, and warned that a loss of £67,000 would be enough to sink a small business such as his.

YM Group's website says York Mailing produces a range of catalogues, brochures inserts, flyers and leaflets, adding: "For almost two decades, York Mailing has been supporting major retailers and leading supermarkets with time-sensitive promotional materials, designed to drive footfall to stores."

In the financial year to May 31, 2020, York Mailing had sales of just over £26 million, and made an operating profit of £2 million, with 108 staff.