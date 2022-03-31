A POPULAR York bar has been told that improvements are necessary after receiving a one star following a food hygiene inspection.

Stonegate Yard bar and brasserie, on Little Stonegate, was awarded the food hygiene rating of one star, meaning that major improvements are needed, following a City of York Council inspection on February 14.

The Press has contacted Stonegate Yard, and will publish their side of the story as soon as we hear back.

Inspectors at City of York council previously told The Press that there has been a drop in the city's hygiene standards following the latest food hygiene inspections.

Anthony Dean, public protection manager at the council, said: "The anecdotal reduction in standards is possibly resulting from factors such as the impact of Brexit on numbers of workers available to work in the food sector, lack of suitably trained chefs and staff, and closure of businesses due to financial difficulties."

The inspection report read that the major improvements were needed with the confidence in management, meaning that the inspector believed that the management had a varying record of compliance to the statutory obligations and a poor appreciation of hazard and control measures.

However, this does not mean that the inspector believed the management needed to be replaced, rather it refers to how well they achieved an overall good food hygiene performance in the inspection.

The report said that improvements were necessary with the food hygiene and safety of the bar, referring to the food handling procedures, meaning that more effort is needed to prevent a fall in standards.

However, the structural compliance of the bar, referring to the facilities and layout was scored 'Good' in the report, meaning it was kept to a high standard of compliance to the statutory obligations.