DURING the first lockdown four friends set up a cycling courier cooperative to support local businesses and help deliver food to the vulnerable and NHS workers.

Today the York Collective is still going strong - and they are our Traders of the Week.

Here is the York Collective's story:

Tell us how you started?

York Collective is the city's first Cycle Cooperative, providing a courier service run by local people, for local businesses, exclusively for York. Set up in the early days of the 2020 pandemic by friends Aaron, Alex, Will and Matt, the service initially gave a lifeline to businesses struggling to reach their local customers. It also provided essential meal deliveries to isolated people and to the hospital during this difficult time. York Collective's ethical business model offers the city's bike-owning couriers an alternative to the notorious 'gig economy'.

What does it sell?

It provides a flexible, personalised courier service to businesses and individual customers. It delivers packages and important documents with care, on time, by friendly local couriers. The delivery radius covers the inner ring road, including York's universities and campuses. Customers book and pay for a delivery slot using the website or app. People can choose same day delivery, next day, or 3-5 day timeframes. All deliveries are tracked. Delivery is priced by weight. It's a fixed pricing structure, and totally transparent. "Like-for-like, we're more cost effective than Royal Mail, and quicker too", say the team.

Alex - part of the York Collective cycle courier cooperative

Tell us why this business is special? How does it stand out from others?

"We offer a sustainable delivery option that customers want, but that most shops don't provide. York is a cycle friendly city. It means we're quicker through the streets, so faster to our destination. Cycling is zero-emission, making it cleaner and better for the environment, with less congestion too. As well as enhancing a brand's green credentials, it's a practical solution for customers, especially for older people. There are times when people know what they'd like to buy, but can't make it to the shop to pick it up. Or perhaps they're in the shop, but what they want is difficult to transport home on foot. Rather than struggle home, or pay a costly taxi, we can help. We've got long-standing relationships with iconic York indie retailers including Tullivers, The Bishy Way and Duttons for Buttons."

How has it adapted during the Covid-19 crisis?

"We launched in the pandemic, offering on-demand and scheduled delivery to keep York businesses connected with customers and keep the vulnerable safe during self-isolation. We recognised the need for independent businesses to continue operating in order to lessen the impact of Coronavirus. During the first Covid pandemic lockdown we joined the Supper Collective; delivering meals to York Hospital every day for three months, taking up the mantle again during the following lockdowns. Continuing the legacy of this work, we still regularly deliver food donations from local businesses to foodbanks."

Has it won any awards. If so what and when?

No awards yet, but York Collective is part of CoopCycle, a European federation of bike delivery co-ops. There are currently only four CoopCycles in the UK, so York is helping to lead the way. We champion fair working conditions, fair pay and equal rights to decision making for all our members. It's a socialist approach that's working well across Europe, and is gaining traction in the UK with more cities adopting a similar set up. We're always on the lookout for new members to join us. It's free for businesses to join too."

What is your favourite story/anecdote about this business/trader?

"We have been using York Collective for the last couple of years (since 2020) to deliver thousands of our Indie York (York Independent Business Association) paper maps to our membership and partners. Their reliability, genuine customer care, communication and punctuality is second to none. We would highly recommend York Collective to anyone who is looking for a professional, highly efficient and sustainable courier service." Sara Amil-Smith, Administrator, Indie York.

Find out more: yorkcollective.co.uk

