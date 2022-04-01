A NEW fashion store has opened in the heart of York.

Family-run Wild & Westbrooke has launched a second city outlet in Stonegate and created five new jobs, having proved a hit at its Lendal premises over the past three years.

Laura Pipes, managing director, who has run the Lendal shop with her mum Tanya Pipes and fiancé Ollie Stirk, said they had received a really positive welcome from shoppers and fellow independents in York.

After a soft launch earlier in the week, Wild & Westbrooke had its official opening last weekend in a major sign of confidence in York's retail scene.

The independent business specialises in ladies' country lifestyle clothing, which is practical with a fashionable twist, along with accessories and footwear.

"Saturday and Sunday were really busy," said Laura, adding that the store launch had been well timed, coinciding with the new Spring season.

Sales in the Fairfax & Favor and Holland Cooper brands had been particularly strong, she said.

The team had been hoping to open new premises in Stonegate, or a more prominent retail street, for some time before this property became available.

Formerly home to Pure Collection, the building boasts two sales floors, enabling Wild & Westbrooke to have a larger range of stock and more space for customers.

"We have taken on five members of staff," said Laura who was delighted with their new home.

"It is a lot different to Lendal," she said. "Trade was much better than a normal weekend in March.

"We have more space so it is nicer to fit more people in. We have more stock. I am really pleased."

"The building is beautiful so we didn't need to do that much to it," added Laura.

"So many people popped in. It has been lovely. Everyone has been so welcoming. People have come in and been so happy to have another independent in Stonegate and to see another independent doing so well."

Lendal has been closed for about a week , but will reopen next week.

Laura who previously trained to be a nurse before making a career change to join the retail industry will split her time between both sites.

Having grown up in the industry with her father as a tailor, Laura saw a gap in the market in York for the kind of clothes and the brands Wild & Westbrooke sells.

Her fiancé Ollie, joined the business full time in September 2019 after six years as an RAF firefighter.

The new shop is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm from Monday to Saturday and from 11am to 4pm on Sunday.

Wild & Westbrooke is a member of Indie York, an umbrella organisation representing and supporting independent businesses in the city.