A unique piece of artwork designed as a response to racism directed against England footballers at last year's Euro 2020 finals has been donated to York Art Gallery.
When England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were subjected to racial abuse after missing their penalty kicks in the final against Italy last summer, potter Hannah McAndrew was so appalled that she made a special ceramic 'charger', or decorative plate.
Titled 'This is England', it depicts the traditional Three Lions motif - but in black.
Hannah offered the opportunity to win the charger in a prize draw, raising money for FareShare, a charity aimed at relieving food poverty and reducing food waste of which Marcus Rashford is an ambassador.
The draw raised £9,000 in 21 days - and the charger was won by Helen Hepburn, who lives near York.
She has now donated it to York Museums Trust, which will put it on display in the Centre of Ceramic Art (CoCA) at York Art Gallery in April.
A spokesperson for the gallery said they were delighted to have been given the charger.
"It is beautiful slipware pottery, full of meaning and symbolism," they spokesperson said. "It was won by someone from near York, who wants the charger to been seen by many more people."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment