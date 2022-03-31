AN ARTISAN street market in York, which was set up just seven months ago, is preparing for further expansion.

The Sleeper Market, located in New Earswick, is a "thriving and friendly" monthly street market that is held along the path and cycleway between New Earswick and Huntington.

The current organisers took over six months ago and have developed it from just six stalls to 20.

The idea behind the market is to offer a community event that enhances the area and offers something a little different to residents and businesses.

It is supported by New Earswick Residents Forum, a local not-for-profit organisation.

Geoff Bunce, chairman of New Earswick Resident Forum, said: "The idea of a market came from people within the community and we were able to support the venture both in terms of finance and personnel. The success of the market has meant expansion - and we have the support of local residents."

As the market has expanded rapidly, they are now in a position to extend from April this year - as the team have secured extra space to allow for another 15 stalls.

The majority of the stall holders are local artisans who create and sell their own products, but there are also a few branded small business stalls.

Some of the products on show at the market include a variety of different crafts, books sellers, branded toiletries, cards, an onsite wood yard, a dog-friendly cafe that provides drinks, paninis and cakes as well as dog treats and a bakery that offers breakfast sandwiches and drinks.

The Hogshead pub is also close by, which offers refreshments and also allow our visitors use of their car park during our events.

Shona Terry, market coordinator, said: “The market has a great feel to it and is a real asset to the local community. We are proud to have developed such a cohesive and welcoming event in such a short time and are delighted that it is expanding and moving towards future sustainability.”

As part of the development, the team hope to offer a stall to a local charity each month to give them the opportunity to promote their services and raise vital funds.

As the market is expanding, the team are now looking for more people to help out. They are looking for friendly people who are willing to volunteer to marshall - which involves directing people to their pitch, answering questions, ensuring the venue is safe and signposting people to the appropriate person.

If you are interested in volunteering, contact the team by emailing: TheSleeperMarket@gmail.com

The market is held on the first Sunday of each month, but not in January, and runs between 10am and 2.30pm in The Sleeper Path in New Earswick.