THREE clubs in an East Yorkshire town have completed new projects using funding from the council - as part of Commuted Sums from local housing developments.

Pocklington Rugby Union Football Club (RUFC) received £120,088 from Commuted Sums from East Riding of Yorkshire Council - and raised £13,354 of their own funds towards the £133,542.79 project for phase two of the changing rooms and floodlights works at their Kilnwick Park Ground site.

Chris French, resources manager at Pocklington RUFC, said: “Pocklington RUFC have completed the project at Kilnwick Park to provide a facility for use by the community. The facilities include a pavilion with changing rooms, first aid room, referees’ room and a kitchen and social area, together with state-of-the-art LED floodlights on the main pitch and a large car park.

“The facilities will enable training and games to take place all year round. The project would not have been possible without the support of East Riding of Yorkshire County Council to provide superb facilities, not only for the rugby club, but the whole community. We are thrilled at the level of support we have received and extremely appreciative.”

Stewart Bowling Club received £20,000 from Commuted Sums and raised £3,417 of their own funds towards their kitchen refurbishment and new bowling green machinery. The total project cost was £23,417.

Sue Douthwaite, honorary secretary at Stewart Bowling Club, said: “We received funding towards a machine for our bowling green. This is one machine that does cutting, scarifying, verti-cutting, rolling and brushing using different cassette attachments. It has been invaluable for ease of use for our volunteers and cost saving for the future in servicing, etc.

“Our new kitchen with a slightly different layout is more efficient and user friendly. The various local groups who hire the clubhouse, as well as using it for refreshments after our bowls matches, find it more practical and a safer environment.

“As we own the property ourselves and have mainly older members, it would have been impossible to update these two projects without the help of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council Commuted Sums.”

Meanwhile, Pocklington Sports & AFC, which includes Pocklington Sports and Social Club and Pocklington Town AFC, received £131,151 from Commuted Sums for phase one of their club improvements project. In addition to this, they also received £132,400 from the Football Foundation towards the £258,400 works.

Richard Bower, secretary at Pocklington Town AFC, said: “The club have been able to improve the day to day experience of the facility for all of its varied users and can now provide improved, quality facilities for a range of events.”

Councillor Claire Holmes, portfolio holder for planning, infrastructure and housing, said it's "great news" that the funding will help the community flourish in the future.