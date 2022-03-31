THE Elizabeth Cross was presented to the family of a fallen solider at a museum in York earlier this week.
The recipient on this occasion was Mr Barry Foxton, the brother of LCpl Bernard Foxton, of Royal Horse Guards, who died on April 15 1957 in Nicosia at just 20-years-old, during the four-year Cyprus Emergency.
Mr Foxton and his family live in Sherburn near Malton, where LCpl Foxton was originally from.
Barry said he remembers his brother as a very smart and proud man. As the older brother, Bernard would take Barry to the cinema and make him stand to the national anthem at the end - and they would always end up as the last ones there.
The Elizabeth Cross was formally instituted by Her Majesty The Queen in 2009 as a form of recognition given to the next of kin of members of the British Armed Forces killed in action or as a result of a terrorist attack after the Second World War.
