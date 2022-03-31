A NEW, lifesaving helipad has opened at Scarborough Hospital that will enable seriously ill and injured patients to have immediate access to the Emergency Department after landing by helicopter.

Thanks to a £500,000 donation by the HELP Appeal, a charity which funds hospital helipads, work began in December on the new 31m2 helipad.

The new larger helipad means that as well as landing the air ambulance, the much bigger search and rescue helicopter can also land near the hospital, making a huge difference for incidents out to sea. By significantly reducing transfer times, patients with serious injuries can be transported by air from rural locations.

State of the art lighting will allow landings during darkness hours, meaning patients can be airlifted to the hospital 24 hours a day for the first time. Patients at risk can also be swiftly transported to major centres of clinical expertise for specialist treatment.

The helipad has been relocated to free up space for the much-anticipated new Urgent and Emergency Care and Critical Care Departments.

Simon Morritt, Chief Executive, York and Scarborough Teaching Hospital NHS Trust, said: “Thank you to the HELP Appeal for this generous donation – without doubt we could not have achieved this without their help.

"As a coastal town Scarborough faces unique challenges with its rural location and the sea on one side. The new helipad will make an enormous difference at Scarborough Hospital and will benefit residents and the countless visitors to the town for many years to come.”

Robert Bertram, Chief Executive of the HELP Appeal, said: “It is always great to see our projects coming together. Many people may just see a piece of concrete, but helipads are lifesavers in their own right and just as important as hospitals and air ambulances in giving a patient the best possible chance. We are delighted that construction has run smoothly and the helipad is up and running and saving lives.”

Abby Barmby, Director of Marketing and Communications at Yorkshire Air Ambulance, added: “We were absolutely delighted to attend the official opening of the new Scarborough Hospital helipad today, even though our helicopter was unfortunately required elsewhere.

"Provision of a primary landing site for the YAA helicopters is key to our operations. The swift transfer of the patient from our helicopter straight into hospital is crucial, and having an appropriate landing site that can facilitate this is vital. The investment in the new helipad at Scarborough will only enhance patient care, delivery and safety.”