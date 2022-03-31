The River Ouse is a beautiful, and sometimes dangerous, part of our lives.
The Ebor Lifesaving club at Energise swimming pool teaches essential water lifesaving skills to anyone over eight who can confidently swim one length.
To book a free taster session email Eborlifesaving@gmail.com
Joanne Dewire, Salmond Road, York
