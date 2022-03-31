I have received a letter from City of York Parking Services telling me that my parking costs are increasing by 260 per cent per annum from Monday April 4. That’s nine times the rate of inflation. How can this be fair or reasonable?
I have a Minster Badge which does not expire until November, but the council has changed the terms and conditions unilaterally and without notice.
I need to park in York one evening a fortnight. This has never been ‘free’, because I have pre-paid for a permit. I will now have to pay an additional charge on each and every evening I need to use a council car park.
The timing is unfortunate. Whilst inflation is rampant and fuel and food costs are rising rapidly, I am faced with a nine times inflation increase in parking charges. Think again, City of York Council.
Revd. Dr. Michael A. Chester, Bell Close, Wigginton, York
