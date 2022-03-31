SNOW has fallen overnight in York and North Yorkshire, leaving some higher routes almost impassable.
The road at Blakey Ridge on the North York Moors is pictured covered in snow at 7.30am in this North Yorkshire County Council webcam image.
Snow showers also fell in York, leaving a light covering on cars, pavements and lawns, as a bitterly north-easterly wind brought air from the Arctic.
A yellow Met Office warning for ice is in place for York and North Yorkshire.
The showers are expected to die out today, leaving a sunny day, but more snow showers are expected tonight in York and North Yorkshire.
