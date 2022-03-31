A MAN has been arrested after a woman with a three-year-old girl was held against her will.

North Yorkshire Police say a woman was held against her will inside a vehicle that was being driven dangerously around Scarborough, including through red lights.

It happened between 9pm and 10.30pm on Monday, March 21 and the vehicle involved was a silver-grey Vauxhall Insignia.

A police spokesman said: "At one point, the woman attempted to get out the vehicle near The Ship Inn on Falsgrave Road and began shouting for help towards a group of people who were drinking on the seating in front of the pub.

"Officers believe some of the group may have heard the woman, who had her three-year-old daughter on her knee, as they looked towards the vehicle. Were you in this group of people?

"Or did you see the vehicle being driven dangerously during this time or do you have any dash-cam footage or any other CCTV footage that could help the investigation?

"If so, please email Stephen.Johnson@northyorkshire.police.uk with any information quoting reference number 12220048430.

"Alternatively, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously through their website or by calling 0800 555 111."

A man in his 30s was arrested shortly after the incident and has been charged with a number of offences and remanded in custody to appear in court next month.

The woman and her daughter are receiving support from officers.