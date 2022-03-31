A WOMAN has been left terrified after a knife point robbery.
North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident in Scarborough.
It happened at 5.15pm on Wednesday, March 30 at Manor Road Stores on Manor Road when a man entered the store and asked the shop worker for a packet of cigarettes.
While she was retrieving the cigarettes, he pushed his way behind the counter, pointed a knife at her and demanded that she open the till.
The man is described as about 6ft tall, of stocky build and he spoke with a Scarborough accent.
He was wearing a blue hoody, with the hood up, dark coloured tracksuit bottoms, white socks and dark trainers with white on them. He was also wearing a blue surgical mask at the time.
A police spokesman said: "Were you in the area at the time?
"Did you see the male in the area before or after the incident?
"Or do you have any CCTV, dash-cam, or doorbell camera footage that may have captured anything?
"A blonde woman entered the store shortly after the robbery while the terrified victim was on the phone to police, but the victim asked her to leave so she could lock the door.
"Detectives are really keen to also speak to this person so have urged her to please get in touch if this was you."
If you have any information that could help the force's investigation, please email cidscarborough&ryedale@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 12220053997.
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.
