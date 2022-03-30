The Wanted star Tom Parker has died at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

The singer leaves behind two children, Aurelia, two, and Bodhi, one, as well as wife Kelsey.

He was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in 2020 and given just 18 months to live.

Tom Parker's wife issues statement following death

His wife said: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.

"Our hearts are broken.

"Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

"We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout. He fought until the very end."

Tom Parker's The Wanted bandmates pay tribute

Earlier this year, he performed on stage with his bandmates during their much-delayed reunion tour.

A statement on the band’s Instagram page said: “Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates.

“Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi.

“He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts.”