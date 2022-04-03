WE all adore a dog with a personality - so be prepared to fall in love with Rhonda the greyhound.

Oh - you won't be alone in your affections. Rhonda has an Instagram account with 14,000 followers!

She is the subject of this week's Insta Story, our regular feature in The Press, where people (and pets like Rhonda) tell us about their lives in York and what makes our city special.

Here is Rhonda’s Insta Story, as told by Aunty Belle.

The name of your Instagram page/account?

@wanderwithrhonda Rhonda the Greyhound

Your age

6

Your occupation

Dog influencer

When did you set up your page?

2018

How many followers do you have?

14,000

Why did you set it up and what is your Instagram about?

My aunt started my account to show my parents our adventures while they were at work. Thanks to my natural charisma (along with my fear of the moon, sun and hot air balloons) I quickly gained a big following. The account follows my life as a socialite in York's dog friendly cafes and pubs, we've even started an extra account @dogfriendlyyork to show other dogs where to go.

What has been your favourite post - and why?

It's a photo from the Great Global Greyhound walk in York and there was a Romeo + Juliet costume contest. Me and my cousin Rosie dressed as Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes but the judges didn't get it.

Rhonda and Rosie as Romeo Juliet

Why is York special to you? Name three great things if you can!

It's wonderfully dog friendly. Osbournes 68 on Gillygate is my favourite and even has a dog menu, I have "the platter", eggs, biscuits and sausage! There's also a monthly Greyhound and Lurcher walk. The one thing I would change is the hot air balloon festival, the most terrifying day of the year.

What is the best thing about Instagram?

It gives us a chance to show what great pets greyhounds make. There's a common misconception we need a lot of exercise but in reality we're not overly energetic and actually sleep 18 hours a day. There's lots of greyhounds that need a forever sofa at the moment.

What other Instagrammers do you like to follow?

Our favourite account is a hilarious Australian greyhound with an overbite @karlzthegreyt. Closer to home we love @thephodographeruk, an amazing dog photographer based in York.

What is the most surprising thing that has happened to you because of Instagram?

People coming to York on holiday after seeing my Instagram, especially people with greyhounds. Greyhound tourism in York is up 1000%!

Rhonda looking colourful

Tips for getting the most out of Instagram?

Never look at the camera if a treat is not being offered.

Send us your York Insta Story

We hope you enjoyed this week's Insta Story. And we would love to hear from other people (or pets) who are celebrating our city on social media. If you are a local Instagrammer who would like to tell your Insta Story and be featured in The Press, please get in touch. You can send us your story and photos straight to our newsroom via this online form: www.yorkpress.co.uk/instagram/