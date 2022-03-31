A CAT owner has been banned from having animals for five years after failing to seek vet care for her emaciated pet.

Chantelle Binnie's cat Fluffy was found collapsed in the back courtyard of her home when police called at the address in Newport Avenue, Selby, in August last year.

An officer took the animal to a vet practice in Brayton where Fluffy was found to be dehydrated and suffering from breathing problems.

Her liver was also failing and, due to her poor health, a vet decided to end her suffering.

Binnie, 26, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal on or before August 25, 2021, at York Magistrates on March 11 this year.

Phil Brown, prosecuting for the RSPCA, told the court that when Fluffy arrived at the vets she was unresponsive and unable to support her head.

Veterinary surgeon Jamie Quek said the cat had a resting respiratory rate of 60, when a normal reading would be around 30 to 35, and displaying signs of jaundice.

The vet believed the cat was showing signs of advanced liver failure and was 'extensively dehydrated'.

Fluffy also had urine scalding to her rear end, a sign she may have not been able to use a litter tray or that her owner had neglected cleaning her up, the court heard.

Her fur was matted with faeces indicating she could have been suffering from diarrhoea.

Fluffy was also emaciated, and showed signs of 'significant' dental disease.

The independent veterinary expert said: “It is in my professional opinion that the cat was suffering unnecessarily for a minimum period of two months and its needs have not been met for a minimum period of six months.

“She would have begun to lose body condition and I would have expected a reasonable owner in the circumstances to contact a veterinary surgeon at any sign of weight loss, loss of appetite or behavioural changes.”

Andrew Craven, in mitigation, said Binnie had a 'particular emotional attachment' to the 15-year-old cat because she had inherited her from her late grandmother.

She was deterred from seeking out veterinary care as she did not want the cat put to sleep, he said.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order, which requires Binnie to complete 15 rehabilitation activity days.

As well as the ban on keeping animals, she has to pay £175 court costs and a victim surcharge of £95.

Magistrates said: “It is clear that Fluffy was suffering towards the end of her life. Whilst you recognise this, you had reservations about taking action because you thought you were severing the final link with your grandmother.

"Nevertheless, you neglected your cat and she suffered as a result.”

Two kittens found in Binnie’s care were signed over to the RSPCA to be rehomed.