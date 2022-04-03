IT is a Mother's Day gift Kat and Kelly Feetenby-Gare will never forget.

For little George decided to make his appearance on Mother's Day, making it the most special day for the York women.

Kelly, who lives with Kat in Rawcliffe, told The Press: "Little George was due on March 15 but waited stubbornly until Mother's Day morning to greet his two lovely mummies. What a perfect present and a perfect little boy."

George is just one of three new babies we are meeting this week.

Meet this week's new babies:

George Feetenby-Gare

York Press: Little George who was born on Mother's DayLittle George who was born on Mother's Day

Baby's date of birth?

March 27, 2022 - Mother's Day

Baby's weight?

8lb 11oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parents?

Kat & Kelly Feetenby-Gare

Where do you live?

Rawcliffe, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Little George was due on March 15 but waited stubbornly until Mother's Day morning to great his two lovely mummies. What a perfect present and a perfect little boy.

---

Marc-Junior Stephen Sloper

York Press: Marc-Junior Stephen SloperMarc-Junior Stephen Sloper

Baby's date of birth?

February 6, 2022

Baby's weight?

7lb 1oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Samantha Jane Rennie Mark Stephen Sloper

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Acomb

Anything unusual about the birth?

Very fast labour came in 45 minutes and 11 days early

---

Beau Dean Grassby

York Press: Meet Beau - the last baby born in York in 2021Meet Beau - the last baby born in York in 2021

Baby's date of birth?

December 31, 2021

Baby's weight?

9lb 11oz

Where was the baby born?

York

Full name of parents?

Joelene and Steven Grassby

Where do you live?

Hemingbrough

Anything unusual about the birth?

The last baby born in 2021 at York Hospital. Our baby was born at 11.52pm on New Year's Eve.

---

