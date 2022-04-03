IT is a Mother's Day gift Kat and Kelly Feetenby-Gare will never forget.
For little George decided to make his appearance on Mother's Day, making it the most special day for the York women.
Kelly, who lives with Kat in Rawcliffe, told The Press: "Little George was due on March 15 but waited stubbornly until Mother's Day morning to greet his two lovely mummies. What a perfect present and a perfect little boy."
George is just one of three new babies we are meeting this week.
If you have had a baby this spring and would love to see them in The Press, please send your story and photos via this online link: www.yorkpress.co.uk/newbabies/
Meet this week's new babies:
George Feetenby-Gare
Baby's date of birth?
March 27, 2022 - Mother's Day
Baby's weight?
8lb 11oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parents?
Kat & Kelly Feetenby-Gare
Where do you live?
Rawcliffe, York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Little George was due on March 15 but waited stubbornly until Mother's Day morning to great his two lovely mummies. What a perfect present and a perfect little boy.
Please send us a picture with the baby's full name in the caption.
---
Marc-Junior Stephen Sloper
Baby's date of birth?
February 6, 2022
Baby's weight?
7lb 1oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Samantha Jane Rennie Mark Stephen Sloper
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Acomb
Anything unusual about the birth?
Very fast labour came in 45 minutes and 11 days early
---
Beau Dean Grassby
Baby's date of birth?
December 31, 2021
Baby's weight?
9lb 11oz
Where was the baby born?
York
Full name of parents?
Joelene and Steven Grassby
Where do you live?
Hemingbrough
Anything unusual about the birth?
The last baby born in 2021 at York Hospital. Our baby was born at 11.52pm on New Year's Eve.
---
Tell us about your new baby
If you have had a baby this spring and would love to see them in The Press, please send your story and photos via this online link: www.yorkpress.co.uk/newbabies/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.