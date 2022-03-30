A FOOD delivery cyclist has been caught on camera riding dangerously around York city centre.

A Deliveroo cyclist, a UK-wide company which delivers takeaway food from businesses to customers' homes, was caught on the dashcam video of a Press reader's car on Tuesday, March 22.

The reader claims that the cyclist managed to undertake him, pull out to overtake another cyclist without looking behind or indicating, and then rode through two sets of red traffic lights.

Deliveroo has told The Press that they have issued this rider a notification and warning off the back of this complaint.

The images below show the rider undertaking the Press reader on Lendal bridge and about to undertake the other cyclist, and then cycling through two red traffic lights on Micklegate.

A Deliveroo spokesperson said: "The safety of our riders, and all others on the roads in which we operate, is our priority.

"As with all other road users, riders are required to always obey the highway code and when riders onboard with us, they are required to complete a programme of road safety guidance.

"They also receive free hyper-visible kit designed to ensure they are visible to all road users, as well as quality safety kit such as helmets, which they are encouraged to use on the road at all times.

"We also contact riders regularly to remind them about our safety advice and policies and this information is readily available on the rider website for them to access.

"We will always investigate any issues which relate to riders and road safety."