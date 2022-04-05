A DEVOTED son plans to climb Britain's biggest mountain to raise money for a disease which claimed the life of his mum at just 57.

Jake Kitt lost his mum, Jane Kitt-Bowe, last year, and will climb Ben Nevis in May to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

As reported in The Press, Jane passed away at her North Yorkshire home on August 4 - just days before her fifth wedding anniversary to husband Simon.

Jane suffered from Crohn's disease, a chronic disease that causes inflammation of the digestive tract.

However, a post mortem examination revealed Jane died from heart disease - which had been undiagnosed, said Jake.

He told The Press: "Since losing my mum last summer we found out that she had died from a heart condition which no-one knew about."

Jake said the post mortem revealed scarring on her heart.

Jake with his mum Jane

He added: "Because of this, I have organised a fundraising climb up Ben Nevis this May with group of around 15 friends and colleagues.

"We are fundraising for the British Heart Foundation to aid in their research for cures and treatments for heart and circulatory diseases."

Jake, 33, said heart disease was very common and that more than seven million people in the UK suffered some type of it.

"We have set a target to raise £1,000 and have already got it up to £500." He said he hoped to reach the goal following the completion of the 10-hour trek up and down Ben Nevis, which at 1,345 metres high is the biggest peak in the British Isles. The trail is 11 miles (17.5km) long.

He said: "We will be climbing the north face of Ben Nevis via the Carn Mor Dearg Arete route, just to add a little extra challenge to the mix!

"Hopefully it is going to be a real hard slog to make it all worthwhile!"

Jake admits it will be tough - especially as he is "not great with heights". "I do a bit of walking but mostly on the flat and I've never done anything as big as Ben Nevis."

He said more experienced hill walkers would be joining him for the trek.

And he hoped more people would donate to their cause. He said: "The British Heart Foundation funds around £100 million of research each year into all heart and circulatory diseases and the things that cause them. With every donation that is made, the BHF can continue to do what they do best - life saving research and support for heart patients."

To donate to Jake's Just Giving page, click here.

Tell us your story

Are you fundraising for a good cause. You can send your story and photos along with links to your fundraising page via this online link: www.yorkpress.co.uk/charity-champions/