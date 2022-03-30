HEAVY snow is reported on the North York Moors.

Due to heavy snow, our Coastliner 840 will be unable to reach Goathland in both directions. Nearest stops will be from Saltersgate Inn.



Please check for further updates



Were sorry for any incovenince

A yellow warning for ice has been issued for Ryedale tonight - after weather experts updated their forecast and predicted snow showers could arrive as soon as 8pm.

The Met Office warning lasts from 8pm until 10am tomorrow and says snow and hail showers could lead to icy surfaces, with possible travel disruption.

It says some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths will lead to an increased chance of accidents or injuries.

It adds: "Some higher elevation roads may be also affected by snowfall, resulting in longer journey times."

BBC Weather, in association with MeteoGroup, issued an updated forecast as the first snow of this late cold snap began to fall on the highest levels of North Yorkshire.

They said rain could turn to sleet by 4pm and light snow showers by 8pm, and could continue on and off through the night until about 8am tomorrow.

However, it's a different story over the North York Moors, with heavy snow showers forecast this afternoon and tonight at Goathland.

More snow showers are forecast tomorrow night before slightly milder conditions arrive on Friday and over the weekend.

Thursday: Blustery wintry showers at first, gradually easing and becoming less frequent during the day. Feeling cold in the wind. Maximum temperature 7 °C.