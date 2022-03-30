SCORES of workers at a York print firm are waiting to hear its fate - as a supplier continues his blockade of the business, amid fears it is about to go into administration.

Unite regional officer Darren Rushworth, who said about 100 people worked at the York Mailing site in Elvington, said today he was disgusted because no one from parent company YM Group 'had had the decency' to meet them and workers at two other subsidiaries and tell them what was going on.

YM Group filed a notice of intention at the High Court last Friday to appoint administrators for York Mailing, Pindar of Scarborough and YM Chantry Ltd of Wakefield.

But it has been reported by trade publication Printweek that YM has also called in advisers to hunt for a buyer for the businesses and that chief executive Stephen Goodman had said it was by no means certain administrators would actually be appointed.

Mr Rushworth said workers had heard that today was 'D-Day' but no one had informed him of any decision.

He said he was frustrated at a lack of response from YM Group CEO Stephen Goodman and group managing director Peter Greaves.

“We are getting really woolly answers about whether people will be paid," he said.

"I have asked Stephen Goodman and Peter Greaves whether the company has the finance available to continue beyond March 31."

He claimed that just two weeks ago, management had said that their investors were 'really happy and everything was OK.'

Printweek reported today that a company which was said to have been interested in a rescue deal had pulled out,but there was speculation that a consortium of publishers could come together and attempt to keep one or more of the plants going for an interim period.

Meanwhile, Nick Germani, co-owner of Showcase Pallets of Birstall, resumed his blockade of York Mailing today as he sought to receive payment of £67,000 for more than 8,000 pallets which he said he had delivered to the firm over recent months.

He parked a business van to block the entrance and said he would leave it there 'day and night' until he had been paid.

He placed a sign in the window warning against any 'illegal' attempt to move the vehicle.

The blockade prevented access to the site by other lorries yesterday, when police were called to the scene but concluded it was 'not a police matter.'

The Press contacted York Mailing on Monday to ask Mr Goodman for comment and a member of staff said neither he nor anyone else was available for comment, but it was “business as usual” at the firm.

The newspaper emailed Mr Goodman yesterday to give him chance to comment on Mr Germani’s claims and his blockading of York Mailing, but he had still not responded by this afternoon.