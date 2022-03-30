A MAN has been arrested after failing to stop for police officers and drink driving at more than twice the legal limit.

Last night (March 29), North Yorkshire Police received a phone call that a man had been drinking all afternoon in the Helmsley area and was about to get into his vehicle to drive home.

Officers were immediately in the area and sighted the vehicle being driven and indicated for it to pull over. But, the vehicle sped off at such speed that his wheels were spinning and it made off from officers.

Shortly after, the vehicle was sighted crossing the A170, heading from Kirkdale Lane towards Back Lane and officers indicated once again for it to stop. But, the vehicle continued to the junction with Flatts Lane, before coming to a stop.

The driver, a man in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop. He was breathalysed at the roadside where he blew 88 and was arrested for being over the legal limit of 35.

In custody, his lowest reading was 82 which is over twice the legal limit and he was charged and will appear in court soon.

If a crime is happening now or someone is in immediate danger, always call 999.

You can also report road traffic incidents via our website or by calling 101.