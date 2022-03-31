VISITORS will be asked to pray for Ukraine during a service at York Minster this weekend - as part of a nationwide movement following the Russian invasion in February.
On Sunday (April 3), York Minster will join churches and faith organisations in towns and cities across the UK and Ireland, in an act of witness, to pray and to light candles for an end to the conflict in Ukraine and to remember all those affected by the terrible impacts of the war.
The service will be led by the Reverend Canon Maggie McLean, Missioner.
As well as individual churches incorporating special prayers into services, there will be public acts of witness at 2pm in towns and cities, organised by Christian Aid and Churches Together in Britain and Ireland (CTBI).
The organisations have released an official prayer for '#WePrayForUkraine' for church congregations and communities, which will be read out during the service.
The first lines of the prayer read: "God of all peoples and nations. Who created all things alive and breathing. United and whole. Show us the way of peace that is your overwhelming presence."
Everyone is welcome to attend the service at the Minster on Sunday.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.