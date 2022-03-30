FIVE of York's restaurants and cafes have been awarded with the top 'five star elite' food hygiene rating.

Five food businesses in York have achieved five star elite ratings following their latest hygiene inspections by the City of York council over the last six months.

The scores are based on the categories of food hygiene and safety, referring to food handling procedures, structural compliance, referring to the business' facilities, and confidence in management.

Five star elite ratings are awarded to food businesses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland who have acheived three consecutive five star food hygiene ratings.

In the UK (excluding Scotland), over 72 per cent of businesses have achieved a five star, but only 12 per cent have been awarded the five star elite rating.

However, Scores on the Doors have emphasised that an absence of an elite award does not mean that a business is less up to the standards of the statuory compliance.

It may simply mean that the business hasn’t been open for long enough to have had three inspections.

The time between inspections could be up to two years for five star businesses as they are thought to pose less of a health and safety risk due to achieving the highest rating – so a business would need to be open for at least four years.

Whereas, food businesses at a greater risk may have an inspection every six months.

Here are the York food businesses that have achieved a five star elite food hygiene rating within the last six months:

Bettys Cafe Tea Rooms

St Helen's Square.

Awarded on February 14.

Bettys scored 'Good', meaning the inspector found there to be a high standard of compliance with the statutory obligations in all three categroies, with only minor contraventions.

Brew and Brownie Bakeshop

Museum Street.

Awarded on January 19.

The bakeshop scored 'Very Good', meaning the inspector found a high standard of compliance with statutory obligations, in the structural compliance, and 'Good' in food safety and hygiene, confidence in management.

Plus, their cafe a few doors down also receieved a five star elite rating on November 8, 2019.

Mumbai Lounge

Fossgate.

Awarded on October 27.

The restaurant was found to be 'Good' in all three categories.

Also last year, Mumbai Lounge won the Bangladeshi Caterer's Association's Best Regional Restaurant of the Year 2021.

The Star inn the City

Museum Street.

Awarded on October 21.

The restaurant was awarded 'Very Good' in all three categories.

The top rating comes after the restaurant suffered from a kitchen fire in 2018, reopening again in 2019, which left the kitchen without a roof.

Goji Vegetarian Cafe and Deli

Goodramgate.

Awarded on September 14.

The cafe scored 'Very Good' in both the food hygiene and safety, and the confidence in management categories, and 'Good' for the structural compliance.