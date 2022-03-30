THIRSK is set for a new football pitch helped by Hambleton District Council receiving £511,912 from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport for the pitch, as well as £25,000 for maintenance machinery.
Work started last month on the 100m x 64m floodlit 3G Football Turf Pitch at the former Sowerby Sports Village. It will be capable of supporting a variety of playing formats and is part of land returning into use as part of a wider residential, retail and leisure scheme.
The pitch will support the growth of female football, disability football and Inclusive Sports Programmes via Hambleton Council. Thirsk Rugby Club will be able to utilise the site for training purposes. Local voluntary organisations, Community Works will also be involved to provide support to vulnerable people and use the local facility on a weekly basis for physical activities to reduce isolation and improve confidence.
The £25,000 will be used for Hillside Rural Activities Park in Thirsk, to fund new maintenance machinery helping them to maintain their grass pitches to a better standard, allowing for more games throughout the season and improving the playing experience.
Thirsk MP Kevin Hollinrake said: "As a strong campaigner for a fairer deal for the North, I'm really pleased with this investment in grassroots football right here in Thirsk and I know the community will welcome this news."
