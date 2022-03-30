POLICE have been called to the scene of a crash on a major road in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police officers are at the scene on the A1 south bound just past Leeming Bar services - where there has been a road traffic collision (RTC).
All three lanes on the motorway are at a standstill while the incident is dealt with.
"We are on the scene and dealing with the incident," a spokesperson for the force said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.