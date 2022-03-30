POLICE have announced a new initiative that will help to reduce underage drinking and tackle antisocial behaviour in a city.
North Yorkshire Police officers will use a mix of tactics in Ripon, including test purchases to prevent sales of alcohol to children. They will also do intervention work to prevent under-18s drinking and education work to help young people understand the risks.
The work will be delivered through a Community Alcohol Partnership (CAP), which will see police working with retailers, schools, neighbourhood groups, Trading Standards, local authorities and other services.
PCSO Helenor Gwatkin, who is leading the launch for North Yorkshire Police, said: "“CAPs have been very well supported in other parts of North Yorkshire and I am confident the initiative in Ripon will be just as well received.”
The move comes as part of North Yorkshire Police’s response to concerns raised by residents about antisocial behaviour, underage drinking and other crime linked to it. Community Alcohol Partnerships have recently been launched in other parts of North Yorkshire.
Ripon CAP joins more than 240 areas where they have been introduced. They have led to a 61 per cent reductions in weekly drinking by teenagers and a 42 per cent drop in anti-social behaviour involving drink.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.