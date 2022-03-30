YORK Central MP Rachel Maskell has called for the free Covid-19 testing regime to be extended, as in Wales.

The Labour MP spoke out in Parliament on Monday in a debate about the tests in healthcare settings.

It came as the government on Friday ends its programme of free testing kits to all bar a few vulnerable groups as part of its ‘Living with Covid’ programme.

Ms Maskell said York has a case rate of 977.7 per 100,00, with 261 patients “in hospital poorly” so “the virus is far from leaving us.”

People had made ‘huge sacrifices’ over the past two years and not being able to afford a test may stop people visiting care homes, where tests are necessary.

Ms Maskell also noted that in York, “where about 90 per cent of people are vaccinated, the rate of people getting very poorly with Covid is going up.”

She continued: “The antiviral treatments are not effective, because there is an increase in mortality as well.”

Testing to prevent transmission would be “one way to save lives” so free testing to be extended for three months.

Vaccines Minister Maggie Throup responded saying the country was now in a “much better position, where the link between infection and severity of disease is substantially weaker than in earlier phases of the pandemic.”

The minister said she agreed with Ms Maskell that cases are rising again but “we are on the front foot thanks to vaccines and community Covid-19 treatments.”

The government recommended continued vaccination to help reduce infection and transmission and developing serious illness and had launched a Spring booster programme. Vaccines were also available for those yet to have their first.

People should improve home ventilation and stay at home if unwell.

Limited ongoing free testing would continue for some groups and the government has learnt enough from the virus to prepare for any new variants, she also explained to the House.