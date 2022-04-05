Azets is delighted to be supporting this year’s York Top 100 report to celebrate some of the many successful businesses that we have throughout the City of York.

York is a great place to do business and this supplement showcases the diverse range of companies which contribute to the York economy and the wider region. The last two years have highlighted the incredible resilience and adaptability of the York business community and it’s great to see the city centre and tourist attractions bustling again, and new businesses starting up.

York has always had a strong foundation in terms of its history, its universities, and support for local businesses. Its plans to maximise the potential of the city remain firmly in place with development and regeneration projects such as Castle Gateway, Nestle South and York Central. These projects will provide an opportunity to create more jobs and boost the local economy.

So, as we look forward, hopefully putting the impact of Covid-19 on our region behind us, we can be confident in the innovation, passion and true Yorkshire grit shown by the businesses profiled in this supplement, and whose hard work plays an intrinsic role in growing the York economy.

Azets, through its legacy firm Garbutt+Elliott, has been an integral part of the York business community for over 125 years. This success, founded on shared values and genuinely caring, has been built on supporting the needs and growth ambitions of local businesses through trusted advisors. We work with many of the businesses profiled here and it’s great to see their success being recognised.

We have ambitious plans ourselves to grow in York and we are actively looking for talented people at all levels, from school leavers to partners and everything in between to join our team. The outlook for the region is encouraging so it’s an exciting time to join a dynamic accountancy firm that stands out from the crowd.

To support our growth plans, we’ve invested in a sustainable hybrid working environment. This purpose-built IT infrastructure means our staff can continue delivering outstanding client service and have more choice and the flexibility to work from anywhere.

Many congratulations to all the business that have made the list and I hope their success inspires others to be even more successful in 2022 and beyond.

