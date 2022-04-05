YORK is so lovely at this time of year - thanks mostly to the abundance of daffodils across the city.
The bright yellow flowers that decorate the Bar Walls, Clifford's Tower moat and the city's green spaces and parks really brighten up our day and mark the arrival of spring.
So it is not surprising that daffodils feature prominently in this month's competition entry from our Camera Club members.
The theme was #YorkInSpringtime and the finalists are:
Marion Hayhurst who posted a photo of a dog among the daffs
Anne Crawford for a glorious shot of South Bank in bloom
Louise Jakobsen for her image of York Museum Gardens among the daffodils
Lana Huntley for her different view of York Minster in springtime
Ruby Florence Lea for her photo of a magnificent Magnolia tree in bloom in New Earswick
Garry Hornby for his photo of Bishopthorpe Palace in springtime.
And congratulations to Sue Smith for her winning entry showing a giant topiary bunny outside York Art Gallery.
Sue wins a £50 cash prize.
If you like taking photos of York and would like to enter our regular competitions then please join our Camera Club.
To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - or click here - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.
If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press.
The competition theme for April will be #Colour.
Good luck and we look forward to seeing your entries!
