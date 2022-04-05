YORK is so lovely at this time of year - thanks mostly to the abundance of daffodils across the city.

The bright yellow flowers that decorate the Bar Walls, Clifford's Tower moat and the city's green spaces and parks really brighten up our day and mark the arrival of spring.

So it is not surprising that daffodils feature prominently in this month's competition entry from our Camera Club members.

York Press: Spring time in York by Marion Hayhurst - who says dogs have it right and always stop to smell the flowersSpring time in York by Marion Hayhurst - who says dogs have it right and always stop to smell the flowers

The theme was #YorkInSpringtime and the finalists are:

Marion Hayhurst who posted a photo of a dog among the daffs

Anne Crawford for a glorious shot of South Bank in bloom

Louise Jakobsen for her image of York Museum Gardens among the daffodils

Lana Huntley for her different view of York Minster in springtime

Ruby Florence Lea for her photo of a magnificent Magnolia tree in bloom in New Earswick

Garry Hornby for his photo of Bishopthorpe Palace in springtime.

And congratulations to Sue Smith for her winning entry showing a giant topiary bunny outside York Art Gallery.

York Press: Winning entry by Sue SmithWinning entry by Sue Smith

Sue wins a £50 cash prize.

